Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Stray dog bites boy in Khairpur

khaipur Stray Dog Bite

KHAIRPUR: A minor boy was injured after being bitten by a stray dog in Khairpur’s tehsil of Setharja on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the minor was playing outside his house when a stray dog attacked and bit him severely.

He was taken to the Thari Mirwah Hospital, but the healthcare facility denied him vaccination claiming that they did not have the anti-rabies vaccine, the father of the boy said.

Read more: Dog-bite victim from Badin admitted to Jinnah hospital

Earlier, on Jan 30, a female news anchor was injured after being bitten by a dog in Karachi’s defence area.

The female news anchor was reportedly bitten by the neighbours’ dog in Khayaban-e-Shamsheer, Phase V, area of defence, Karachi.

The woman registered a case in Darakhshan Police Station against the dog owner. She had registered a case on the base of the medico-legal report.

Read also: Murad Saeed reacts over Sindh govt’s move to keep funds for neutering dogs

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Goods transporters slash fares by 25 to 30pc

Pakistan

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to 42,125

Health

US woman arrested for spitting in nurse’s face, claiming to have coronavirus

Pakistan

NA Speaker appeals masses to adopt precautionary measures against COVID-19


ARY NEWS URDU