KHAIRPUR: A minor boy was injured after being bitten by a stray dog in Khairpur’s tehsil of Setharja on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the minor was playing outside his house when a stray dog attacked and bit him severely.

He was taken to the Thari Mirwah Hospital, but the healthcare facility denied him vaccination claiming that they did not have the anti-rabies vaccine, the father of the boy said.

Earlier, on Jan 30, a female news anchor was injured after being bitten by a dog in Karachi’s defence area.

The female news anchor was reportedly bitten by the neighbours’ dog in Khayaban-e-Shamsheer, Phase V, area of defence, Karachi.

The woman registered a case in Darakhshan Police Station against the dog owner. She had registered a case on the base of the medico-legal report.

