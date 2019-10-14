Stray dog bites two children in Ghotki

GHOTKI: Despite ongoing campaign by the Sindh government to eliminate stray dogs across the province, two more dog-bite cases were reported in Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki on Monday.

The children, who fall prey to a stray dog in Mirpur Mathelo, were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) by the parents, but they were denied anti-rabies vaccine.

In this context, the hospital authorities denied to respond to media.

It may be noted that cases of dog bites are increasing in Sindh, as last week, three of the cases were also reported in Shikarpur.

Earlier on September 17, a minor boy who was bitten by a stray dog died of rabies in Larkana.

Read more: Sindh govt launches anti-stray dog campaign across province

10-year-old Mir Hasan died in the lap of his helpless mother sitting in front of the Larkana commissioner’s office. His mother said her son died as he couldn’t get the anti-rabies vaccine.

Initially, according to the woman, her son was taken to a government hospital in Shikarpur where he couldn’t get the vaccine. Then, she brought him to Larkana’s Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Hospital but to no avail, resulting in the death of the boy.

Comments

comments