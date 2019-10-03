SHC seeks reply over action against stray dogs, shortage of rabies vaccines in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered concerned authorities of Sindh to submit reply over the action against stray dogs and shortage of anti-rabies vaccines, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The high court conducted the hearing of the petition regarding the shortage of vaccines to treat patients of dog bites and the action against stray dogs.

The counsel represented the Sindh government told SHC that anti-rabies vaccines are available in many districts, whereas, efforts are underway to supply it in the parts where the vaccines are unavailable.

During the hearing, the provincial health secretary, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and other parties in the case sought more time to submit a response.

Following the plea, the parties were given additional and ordered to submit reply till October 16.

Read: KMC cannot control increasing number of stray dogs: Mayor Karachi

The court has strictly directed to ensure the submission of the authorities’ response in the next hearing. The high court urged concerned authorities to take immediate steps on the ‘sensitive issue’.

Later, the hearing was adjourned.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had ordered the concerned authorities on September 22 to commence mass shooting of stray dogs following the rising number of dog bite cases.

While talking to journalists in Sanghar, CM Murad said that the provincial government also sought the federal government for the supplies of anti-rabies vaccines essential to treat people infected by dog bite.

He further said that there is a shortage of anti-rabies vaccines in the country but not only in Sindh.

