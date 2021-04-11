WATCH: Streamer saves man from being mugged during live stream

A video showing a live streamer saving a man from being mugged in a London street has gone viral.

The streamer, named Sherwin, is walking through the streets of central London as his followers ask him several questions during the live stream.

All of a sudden, he sees an altercation nearby and realises that a man on a bicycle is being attacked.

Warning: Strong language

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Leave him alone, leave him alone”, the streamer is heard screaming as he rushes towards the man, who by then had fallen from his cycle. He approaches the man on the ground and keeps shouting and threatens to call the police.

The mugger leaves the scene as a group of people gather a few seconds later to assist the victim.

After the footage went viral, social media users lauded the streamer for his brave actions.

Comments

comments