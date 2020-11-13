KARACHI: ARY News’ Sar-e-Aam team along with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials conducted a raid on the office of a “local agent” of a streaming app and helped arrest of two men for sexually exploiting a number of girls and demanding sexual favours from a “job-seeking” girl, ARY News reported.

The raid was conducted after team Sar-e-Aam came to know about the office of this Indian streaming app ‘StreamKar’s “local agent”in Gulshan-e-Iqbal after receiving several complaints that these people call job-seeking girls for interviews but then demand sexual favours from them.

Like all other sting operations, team Sar-e-Aam sent a volunteer for “job interview” where the company’s owner Fazal not only demanded sexual favours from her and tried to sexually assault her but also made it clear that the “job” was to “please men” on streaming app and demand money from them in form of in-app gifts.

After recording evidence, Sar-e-Aam team raided the place with FIA officers and found out that the agency was being run by a woman named Ramsha, who said she works in partnership with Fazal and they are local agents of this StreamKar app and they (the owners of the app) told them that you should hire streamers and the users will gift them diamond sets (i.e. money through app).

Ramsha told Sar-e-Aam team leader Iqrar-ul-Hassan that Fazal is her partner and also does real estate business along with another man Rana.

As Iqrar-ul-Hassan confronted Fazal with his video where he was demanding sexual favours from Sar-e-Aam team volunteer and even tried to sexually assault her.

Team Sar-e-Aam’s volunteer had contacted Fazal to make sure he is present in the office during the raid, he had asked the girl to “please” his partner Rana as he (Fazal) and Ramsha will leave office after 5PM and “there will be no one in the office but you (the girl) and Rana”.

Identities of streamers, the girls working for the app, were not disclosed.

