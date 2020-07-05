Street criminals caught by vigilantes in Karachi handed over to police

KARACHI: In an act of street vigilantism citizens frustrated from the rising crime rate took matters into their own hands on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to details, four locals of Korangi area of Karachi grabbed a hold of robbers trying to flee the scene of crime in the vicinity of Bilal Colony police station.

The robbers were on a motorcycle but were intercepted by four locals who got alerted to the robbery by the man who they had just mugged.

The victim started shouting and making noise after being robbed, four young residents of the locality chased the criminals on their own motorbikes and caught up with them.

The robbers when caught and cornered were subjected to some severe beating at the hands of the locals whereas the valuables they had mugged prior were also recovered from their possession.

The robbers were handed over to the police after they arrived on the scene along with the recovered items; a case has been registered against the criminals.

