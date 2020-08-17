KARACHI: Street criminals have found a new technique to deprive citizens of Karachi of their cash, mobile and valuables by taking advantage of dilapidated roads and streets, ARY News reported on Monday.

A video has surfaced related to the rising cases of street crimes in the metropolis that showed the robbers looting a motorcyclist after pushing him into filthy water gushing out from choked sewerage lines and gutters on a narrow street in Karachi’s Korangi No 4 area.

The street criminals on a motorcycle were seen chasing a citizen and later another motorbike came in from the opposite direction. One of the criminals has smartly pulled the right hand of the citizen to disbalance him.

The man fell into the filthy water after losing control over his motorcycle. At first, he attempted to run away but find no way out to get rid of the criminals.

The robber left his vehicle’s seat and snatched valuables from the man and fled from the scene with his accomplice.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Karachiites are finding an unending series of crimes where the robbers and dacoits are continuing their activities fearlessly in every part of the metropolis. As of now, the latest video exposed the lawlessness of the port city where the dilapidated state of roads and streets are providing easy opportunities to the criminals.

Earlier on August 10, a video had emerged which showed the armed dacoits were torturing and looting a helpless Karachiite on a busy road in broad daylight in Nazimabad area within the vicinity of Rizvia police station.

It showed that the street criminals on a motorcycle were threatening the citizen who returned home from a shopping centre. They had tortured him on a busy road and tore off the clothes of the victim. Despite public movement around the crime scene, no one came out to help the victim.

