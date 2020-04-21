Streets of four areas sealed as new COVID-19 cases emerge in Lahore

LAHORE: The district administration has sealed streets of four more areas after the emergence of eight new cases of coronavirus in Lahore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The restrictions were imposed in the specific streets of the areas after eight people tested positive for coronavirus in Badami Bagh area of the provincial capital.

Two streets of Shad Bagh were sealed after nine people detected with coronavirus.

One street of Shalamar tehsil was also closed for public entrance and exit due to coronavirus case.

Moreover, the administration has lifted the restriction on two areas, Bhatta Chowk and Gohawa, after 14 days of lockdown within the limits of Cantt.

In Raiwind Division, lockdown restrictions were eased in five areas where 28 persons were tested positive.

