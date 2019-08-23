Strict curfew continues on 19th consecutive day in IoK

SRINAGAR: Curfew and other restrictions imposed by the Indian authorities in occupied Kashmir has entered 19th consecutive day on Friday (today).

On August 5, the Indian government had announced the scrapping of the special status of occupied Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

The entire occupied territory particularly the Kashmir has been turned into a military garrison as Indian troops and police personnel are deployed in every nook and corner. In Srinagar, thousands of troops and policemen are patrolling the deserted streets, lanes and by lanes to thwart any attempt of people to stage anti-India demonstrations.

The authorities also continue to impose information blockade as TV channels and internet links remain snapped and restrictions on media continue since 5th August.

Almost all Hurriyat leaders, including Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, continue to remain under house arrest or in jails.

Read more: Doctors warn of drugs shortage amid unabated curfew in IoK

Thousands of other political leaders and workers including three puppet chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are detained over the past two weeks.

Due to the severe blockade, a famine-like situation is emerging as people are facing an acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines.

Comments

comments