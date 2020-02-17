ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Revenue and Finance on Monday refuted reports circulating in the media regarding strict IMF conditions being approved by Pakistan before release of the third instalment of the approved loan, ARY News reported.

The ministry said that all news pertaining to such conditions being spread in the media was untrue and no such conditions have been put forth by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

A spokesman for the ministry of finance and revenue said that economic reviews being conducted by the IMF may take more time than what was initially decided as the date of completion and should never be seen as an outlandish occurrence.

Earlier on February 14, International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission had acknowledged that economic activity had stabilised in Pakistan and the country made considerable progress in advancing reforms and effective economic policies besides meeting all end-December performance criteria.

The IMF mission released a declaration after concluding dialogues with Pakistan today which stated that the government made steadfast progress on program implementation which will pave the way for its executive board’s consideration of the review.

