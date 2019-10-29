Strings brings back audio cassettes with new music album

Pakistan’s popular pop-rock band Strings has made fans nostalgic by bringing back audio cassettes with their new album.

The band shared that their sixth studio album titled Strings Thirty is also being distributed on a limited run of audio cassettes. It marks 30 glorious years of the band.

“Make sure you enjoy the tracklist back to back the way we used to before streaming services!,” they wrote on Instagram.

The compact cassette medium for audio storage, was first introduced in Europe in 1963 at the Berlin Radio Show.

Fans can’t wait to get their hands on it. A music lover commented under the post “Good old days when we had to wait for a few seconds to repeat the song and change the cassette sides after 30 min of music.”

A fan wrote “I have the hi-fi players and everything! Where can I find this cassette.” Another told the band this is how she started listening to them.

