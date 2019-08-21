Striving to recover plundered amount from the corrupt: Chairman NAB

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has said the bureau is striving to recover the plundered amount from the corrupt elements.

He was chairing a meeting of NAB’s Executive Board in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Javed Iqbal said the anti-graft body has so far recovered 326 billion rupees from the corrupt elements.

He said the country’s development hinges on the business community and special centers have been established at NAB’s headquarters and regional offices to address their complaints.

Earlier the National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal here on August 17 claimed that the anti-graft watchdog recovered Rs326 billion from corrupt elements and deposited it into the national exchequer.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the performance of NAB in Islamabad, Javed Iqbal said that NAB received 156,858 complaints and filed 1249 corruption cases in the accountability courts.

On the occasion, he reiterated the commitment that the anti-graft watchdog will take the mega corruption and white-collar cases to their logical conclusion. Javed Iqbal said that the anti-graft body believed in across-the-board-accountability.

