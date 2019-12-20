Strong earthquake of 6.4 magnitude jolts different parts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolted many parts of Pakistan on Friday that has shaken Islamabad, Peshawar, Swat and its suburban areas, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 6.4 at Richter Scale, its depth was 200 kilometres inside land and epicentre was Hindu Kush region and Afghanistan.

Islamabad, Peshawar, Swat, Lakki Marwat, Battagram, Kotli – Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Mirpur AJK, Shangla, Lower and Upper Dir, Pind Dadan Khan, Wana, Gilgit, Lahore, Malakand, Chitral, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Shahkot, Charsadda, Hangu, Mardan, Renala Khurd, Daska, Nankana Sahib, Pasrur and various other suburban parts.

Earlier on December 7, earthquake tremors were reported in some parts of Sindh along with adjoining areas.

First reports of the tremors came from district Dadu in Sindh along with its adjoining areas. People in the vicinity came out of their residencies, marketplaces reciting religious scripture and the Holy Quran verses. The Met Department had measured the ferocity of the tremor at 4.5 on the Richter scale.

The depth for the earthquake has been revealed to be 16 kilometres with its epicentre calculated 45 kilometres south-west from Dadu. No loss of life or property were reported in the quake-hit areas.

