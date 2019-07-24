Strong monsoon currents with widespread rains enter in country today

KARACHI: Strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to enter in upper parts of the country from Wednesday (today) in evening or night, weather department said.

The monsoon currents bringing widespread rains, likely to spread central and southern parts of Pakistan from Thursday to Saturday, weather forecast further said.

A weather system from Rajasthan to enter in Karachi on July 27, will bring widespread rains in Karachi and other parts of Sindh, met office said in a forecast.

Karachi will likely to receive first heavy rain of this monsoon between July 28 to 30, weather department said.

The city today experiencing partly cloudy and humid weather with chances of light rain or drizzle during late night or early morning.

Scattered rains or wind-thunderstorm are expected in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir regions today.

Isolated rains or wind-thunderstorm are expected in Kohat, Bannu, D.I Khan, D.G Khan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Zhob, Kalat divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and along the Makran coast today.

Widespread monsoon rains or wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, are expected in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir regions from tomorrow.

Scattered rains or wind-thunderstorm with isolated moderate to heavy falls are also expected in Kohat, Bannu, D.I Khan, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, D.G Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit Baltistan during the period.

Comments

comments