Student clash at Islamabad university leaves one dead, eight injured

ISLAMABAD: At least one student was shot dead and eight others sustained injuries in a clash between two student groups at the International Islamic University, Islamabad on Thursday night, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the armed clash started between the two groups after brawl during a function at the university premises.

The injured students were taken to the nearby hospital for treatment where one of the injured succumbed to his injuries. The deceased was identified as Tufail.

Heavy contingents of police, after being informed, rushed to the university and dispersed the enraged students. Police officials said that they were searching the hostels of the university to recover weapons and arrest the miscreants.

Last year on January 22, Punjab University administration had called in police to disperse enraged students belonging to three students groups clashing over a cultural event.

According to official sources at the varsity, a heavy contingent of police personnel had been called in to control the situation after the clashes broke out between two nationalists and a religious party’s student group.

One of the groups had vandalized the electrical engineering department of the varsity and set a research lab on fire during the clashes. They had also damaged vehicles parked near the department.

