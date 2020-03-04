Student beaten up in coronavirus hate attack as police search for suspects   

A student from Singapore was beaten up by a group of four men on Oxford Road, who said they “don’t want your coronavirus” in a case treated by London police authorities as a racist attack.

The police have also released images taken from nearby CCTV cameras of the four suspects who were allegedly involved in the attack that left the student with a fractured face.

Jonathan Mok, 23, said he was walking down Oxford Street last Monday when he heard shouts of “coronavirus”. When he confronted the four men, he said, they launched a surprise attack that left him badly hurt.

In a Facebook post, where he narrated the entire event and that later went viral, Jonathan said that he was attacked near Tottenham Court Road station.

Describing the attack, he wrote: “All of a sudden, the first punch was swung at my face and took me by surprise.”

Mr Mok said his face was “exploding with blood” from the attack, which left him in “daze and shock”.

He said the coronavirus outbreak has been used by some as an excuse to “further hatred for people different from them”.

“I just think it’s a pity to have such experiences taint the image of this beautiful city with so many nice people,” Mr Mok added.

Read More: Coronavirus patient’s dog could be first human-to-animal transmission

The Metropolitan Police said no arrests had been made but enquiries continue, and have released images of four men they want to speak to.

Detective Sergeant Emma Kirby said: “This attack left the victim shaken and hurt. “There’s no room on our streets for this kind of violent behaviour and we are committed to finding the perpetrators.

Comments

comments