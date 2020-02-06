Teenage student drowns in river while taking selfie

MUZAFFARABAD: In the quest for a cool selfie, a 19-year-old student drowned in Poonch River in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the teenage student, Hamid Raza, fell into the river while attempting to take a selfie on the brink of the river in Kotli district of AJK.

Police said that Hamid Raza was trying to take a selfie along the river when he slipped and fell.

Rescue divers retrieved his body from the river and shifted it to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Sources said that the deceased was a student of B.A. at a local college.

Last year on November 15, a French tourist had died after falling from a waterfall while trying to take a selfie in Thailand, police had said.

The accident had happened on the tropical island of Koh Samui, whose palm-fringed, white-sand beaches were a magnet for both backpackers and high-end tourists.

The 33-year-old man had fallen from Na Mueang 2 waterfall, the same spot where a Spanish tourist had died in a fall in July, Lieutenant Phuvadol Viriyavarangkul of the island’s tourist police told AFP.

“It took several hours to retrieve his body because the waterfall is slippery and steep,” he had said by phone, adding that the spot was roped off and there was a sign warning tourists of the danger.

