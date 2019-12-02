ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry said that he was in favor of student unions but without inclinations towards violence, ARY News reported on Monday.

The minister said that unions are an integral part of democratic societies which help inculcate political acumen in the youth.

Fawad Chaudhry said that in the past student unions were exploited by ambitious political parties for nefarious activities.

Fawad Chaudhry said that if the violent aspects surrounding these activities can be curtailed then having such unions was a necessity.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan pledged that the government will introduce a “comprehensive and enforceable code of conduct” to restore and enable the unions that can play their part in positively grooming the youth as future leaders of the country.

“We will establish a comprehensive & enforceable code of conduct, learning from the best practices in internationally renowned universities, so that we can restore & enable student unions to play their part in positively grooming our youth as future leaders of the country,” the prime minister tweeted.

He noted universities groom future leaders and unions form an integral part of this grooming.

