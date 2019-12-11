Resolution for revival of student unions submitted in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: A resolution on Wednesday was submitted in the Punjab Assembly Secretariat seeking revival of the student unions, ARY News reported.

The resolution was submitted by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Samiullah Khan.

The today’s leadership of the political parties remained active in the student politics in the past, even the constitution gives right to every citizen to form unions , the resolution submitted in PA reads.

The government has been urged to immediately restore student associations in the province and hold elections in the educational institutes in this regard.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also pledged the government will introduce a “comprehensive and enforceable code of conduct” to restore and enable student unions that can play their part in positively grooming the youth as future leaders of the country.

Read more: Sindh Cabinet passes legislation bill for revival of student unions

In a tweet, the prime minister had noted universities groom future leaders and student associations form an integral part of this grooming.

Unfortunately, Prime Minister Khan regretted, in Pakistan universities’ student associations became violent battlegrounds and completely destroyed the intellectual atmosphere on campuses.

