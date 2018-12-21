Students behind eAnalaytic idea bag top honour at VIC’18

KARACHI: Students who presented the idea of eAnalaytic, an electrical analytical system to reduce cost of electricity for a common user, bagged the top award at Usman Institute of Technology’s annual Virtual Innovation Competition.

According to a statement released by UIT, the competition named VIC’18 focused on the agenda of motivating IT students and encouraging them to pitch their innovative ideas.

Students namely Ahmed Abdullah, Syed Ali Hamza and Osama Asif won the top award at the competition while Hammad Fatmi, Arsalan Nasir, Osama Mehmood and Salman Khalid were declared first runner ups for their Safe Journey idea.

Shaiq ul Hassan and Agha Muhammad Hassan won the third prize for coming up with the idea of Anatomy 3D, a 3D animation platform for medical students and doctors.

The competition consisted of two rounds, one of which was pitching the idea in front of the guests and the other was of presenting the business model.

There were 40 exceptional ideas registered in the event.

