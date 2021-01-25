ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said on Monday that around seven to eight million students got benefited from the Teleschool launched by the government to teach them during the COVID 19.

Speaking in the Senate, the minister said the government also launched Radio School to deliver lectures to children confined to their homes.

After coronavirus reached Pakistan early last year and the schools were closed the government launched its distance learning programme, he informed Senate.

As many students faced the issue of non-availability of internet in far-flung and border areas, the Universal Service Fund will be used to provide internet access and connectivity in all areas of the country.

The government was working on facilitating blended learning with use of all the available technologies including tablets, computers and smartphones.

It is pertinent to mention here that RadioSchool and TeleSchool is an important initiative taken in the light of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to impart education to the children of far-flung and backward areas and address the issue of providing education to children during the pandemic.

