Students using drugs to be barred from getting admissions in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to bar students using drugs and addictive to smoking from getting college admissions in intermediate part one (Level 11), ARY News reported on Friday.

It emerged that those students who are addictive of drugs and smoking will not be given admissions in first-year studies in colleges in a bid to discourage usage of narcotics among the young generation.

Punjab’s Director Public Instructions (DPI) Colleges has prepared a health questionnaire for the intermediate students besides sending a summary to the provincial higher education department.

The health declaration form will compile all records of students and declared mandatory for all students willing to take admission in the colleges for intermediate courses.

The students will be advised to fill all sections (Part A, B, C, D and E) of the health form which will be authenticated by the concerned institution.

Moreover, a psychiatrist will issue a health clearance certificate for the students and the physician will be given authority to suggest urine and blood tests.

The information regarding the student’s history of smoking and any other drug, vehicle accidents, frequent fights in the educational institutions, running way from routine classes, bad company, social media posts towards narcotics and others.

