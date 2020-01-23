Seven students, woman injured in school bus-coaster collision

NEW DELHI: At least seven students and a woman attendant were injured in a road accident in the Indian capital on Thursday morning, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a school bus with 27 students on board was on its way to the school in the morning when it collided head-on with a cluster bus near west Delhi’s Naraina area, leaving seven students and a woman injured.

According to the reports, rescue officials, after being informed shifted the all the injured students and the woman to the nearby hospital. Hospital sources said that all the students and the woman received minor injuries in the accident and they have been discharged from the hospital after being provided first-aid treatment.

Meanwhile, the police claimed to have arrested the driver of the cluster bus. The police have registered a case and launched investigations into the accident.

Read More: 33 killed as Indian bus plunges off mountain road

In 2018, a bus carrying university workers had plunged off a mountain road into a valley in western India on Saturday killing 33 people, police had said.

Only one passenger was believed to have survived the accident in Raigad district of Maharashtra state.

The bus was taking staff of Dapoli Agriculture University to the popular hill station of Mahabaleshwar for a picnic, a senior Raigad district administrator, Vijay Suryawanshi, had told AFP.

