34 students test positive for COVID-19 in Punjab in three days  

ISLAMABAD: At least 34 students have tested positive for COVID-19 during the past three days in Punjab, ARY News reported.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department confirmed that 34 pupils have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus since the reopening of schools in the province.

A spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said that 24 students were tested positive for COVID-19 in Gujranwala, seven in Nankana Sahib and one in Bhakkar. He maintained that two staffers were also diagnosed with the virus in Lodhran and Bhakkar.

The spokesperson said that the government closed two educational institutions in Nankana Sahib after several COVID-19 cases were reported there. He said that the authority disinfected all the educational institutions where the virus cases were reported. The school will be shut for five days where two or more students tested positive for COVID-19, the spokesperson added.

Earlier today, the Sindh government had decided to postpone the second phase to reopen schools for the resumption of academic sessions of Class 6 to 8 (Secondary Section) from September 21.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani had announced that the academic sessions of Class 6 to 8 will not be resumed in schools across the province as negligence was seen in many educational institutions in the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus pandemic.

