The iconic animated features of Japan’s Studio Ghibli including Oscar winner Spirited Away, will be hitting streaming giant Netflix next month.

Fans can finally relive their childhood as Netflix has attained the international digital rights rights to carry 21 iconic films on its platform.

Some of the famous films include My Neighbour Totoro and Howl’s Moving Castle. Only Grave of the Fireflies is excluded from the deal.

The films will be available worldwide on Netflix in batches between February and April except in the US, Canada, and Japan. The productions will be subtitled in 28 languages and dubbed in up to 20.

Fans are ecstatic over the news as the films have entranced the audiences around the world over the years with its magic.

“In this day and age, there are various great ways a film can reach audiences. We’ve listened to our fans and have made the definitive decision to stream our film catalogue. We hope people around the world will discover the world of Studio Ghibli through this experience,” said producer Toshio Suzuki at Studio Ghibli in a prepared statement.

Aram Yacoubian, director of original animation at Netflix, said its a “dream come true for Netflix and millions of our members”.

In the past, the animation studio resisted the idea of releasing its cartoons on digital platforms.

