Subsidies given on different items were legal, as per law: CM Murad

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that since 2008-9 the provincial government has been giving subsidies on different items such as tractor, electricity, wheat and sugarcane just to encourage production and consumption.

This he said, while talking to media at Mazar-e-Quaid after paying tribute to father of the nation here today.

The chief minister said that the JIT report has been submitted in the Supreme Court of Pakistan and added “there are some controversial disclosures in it [JIT report] which will be defended in the court of law and will also be discussed with media.

He said that the provincial government had given subsidy to power plants to reduce load-shedding duration, gave subsidy on tractors to strengthen small farmers, gave subsidy of Rs12 on sugarcane and has been giving subsidy on wheat since long.

“We, as a government have done each and everything as per law,” he continued.

Mr Shah said that he was surprised to note that the JIT report was leaked to media much before it was submitted in the Supreme Court. “A TV anchor conducted my interview on JIT report at least five days before it was officially submitted in the court,” he said and added “to leak the report was wrong and against the directives of the supreme court.”

Murad Ali Shah said that the JIT has also conceded that they could not complete the investigation within two months even then fingers of accusation have been raised [against the government], is quite surprising for him.

To a question about recent incident of target killing in Nazimabad, the chief minister said that it was being probed thoroughly and the culprits would be brought to book.

Earlier, the chief minister offered laid floral wreath on the Mazar, offered fateha and recorded his impressions in the visitor’s book.

