Subsidised oil, ghee from utility stores being sold in open market

NAROWAL: Subsidised oil and ghee designated for utility stores are reportedly being sold in the open markets at higher costs, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a blatant disregard of the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s directives, subsidised cooking oil and ghee was seen being sold in the open markets at hiked prices, whereas the shelves in utility stores remain empty.

Locals in Narowal have complained that cooking oil and banaspati that was to be sold at Rs170 per kilogram in utility stores were being sold in the local markets at Rs190.

The available cooking oil and banaspati ghee bear markings and branding of the utility store.

Residents have urged the local authorities and the Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of the rip-off and hold those responsible, accountable.

Earlier on January 8, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a relief package of Rs7 billion on basic essentials, including sugar, pulses, rice, flour, edible oil and others and subsidised them by Rs7 to Rs40 at the Utility Stores.

Speaking at a press conference, the Adviser to the PM on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan along with Chairman Utility Stores Corporation Zulqarnain Ali Khan and MD Umar Lodhi said the government would provide subsidy to the basic essentials up to Rs40.

She said 20 kg flour bag would be sold at Rs808 to 850, one-kilogram sugar at Rs68, subsidy on edible oil would be Rs30 to 40, pulses and rice would be subsidised from Rs20 to 30. She said Banaspati would be sold at Rs170 per kg, white pulses at Rs 125 per kg, Super Basmati rice at Rs140 per kg and Tota rice at Rs76.

