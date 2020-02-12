Subway mice brawl photograph wins People’s Choice Award

The universally gushed over, mice brawl photograph taken by photographer Sam Rowley won the prestigious LUMIX People’s Choice Award at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.

Two mice scrap for food dropped by commuters on a deserted London Underground platform in the stunning image titled “Station squabble”.

Read More: Squirrel ‘responsible’ for power outage

Although Rowley intended only to capture their silhouettes, Sam grabbed a split-second chance when two mice jumped at each other and began to fight over the breadcrumbs.

The photograph made it to the top out of 48,000 photographs of animals were submitted to the competition this year.

Read More: Heroic ‘joker’ dies while trying to save a mother and child

Rowley on the occasion said: “I am so pleased to win this award. It’s been a lifetime dream to succeed in this competition in this way, with such a relatable photo taken in such an everyday environment in my hometown.”

The image will be displayed in the Natural History Museum until 31 May along with 24 of the other entries that got selected from the initial 48,000.

Comments

comments