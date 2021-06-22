Karachi: Get succession certificate from NADRA mega center in just two weeks

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday inaugurated the succession certificate facility at National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) mega center located at DHA in Karachi, ARY News reported.

People in Sindh can now receive succession certificates/letter of administration within 15 days of receipt of the application.

The issuance of succession certificate/letter of administration would start from June 22 in Karachi, he said, adding that from June 25 the facility would be available all over Sindh.

Murad Ali Shah also thanked NADRA for providing the service of issuance of succession certificates.

Here’s how you can get a succession certificate:

Step 1: Application initiation—-Submit their CNIC number along with the deceased’s death certificate.

Step 2: Legal heirs and assets—-Submit relevant details of legal heirs and information on the deceased’s properties.

Step 3: Verification and consent— All legal heirs mentioned by the applicant will visit any NADRA Registration Center for biometric verification and give consent to the succession application submitted by the applicant.

Step 4: Advertisement— NADRA will publish the notice to the public at large in three newspapers, Urdu, English and Sindhi of wide circulation, for ascertaining if there are any objections to the particular application.

Step 5: Printing and delivery—If no objection is received within 14 days then succession certificate/letter of administration will be printed and issued.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan this year in January had formally launched the issuance of letters of administration and succession certificates at a ceremony held in Islamabad.

