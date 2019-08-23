HBO renews ‘Succession’ for a third season

HBO has renewed the drama series ‘Succession for a third season, according to a statement released by the channel.

“‘Succession’ and its exploration of wealth, power and family has resonated so powerfully with audiences,” says Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Drama Programming.

“We cannot wait to see how the complex characters that Jesse Armstrong has created continue to navigate this captivating, ruthless world of the uber-rich. In today’s world where the intersection of politics and media is increasingly prevalent, ‘Succession’ presents an especially piercing look behind the curtain of this elite, influential, and cutthroat community.”

Created by Jesse Armstrong (“In the Loop”), Succession kicked off its ten-episode second season August 11 on HBO and is currently debuting new episodes on Sunday nights.

Beginning where season one dramatically left off, season two follows the Roy family as they struggle to retain control of their empire, and while the future looks increasingly uncertain, it is the past that threatens to ultimately destroy them.

The season two cast includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, Rob Yang, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk and Arian Moayed. Holly Hunter, Cherry Jones, Danny Huston, Jeannie Berlin and Fisher Stevens join the cast for season two. Returning guest stars include James Cromwell and Harriet Walter.

The drama series has also been nominated for five Primetime Emmy awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Comments

comments