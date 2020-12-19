15 more succumb to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: As many as 15 more patients of Covid-19 died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 1,536 in the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the statistics issued by the KP health department, 536 more people tested positive for the coronavirus across the province during the same period.

Earlier on December 18, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) daily COVID numbers had shown 11 new deaths related to the virus which upped the count to 1,521 total deaths since the virus outbreak.

Read More: Covid daily: 11 including doctor killed in KP with 427 new infections

On the other hand, 427 people had tested Covid positive in the same 24-hour period, the health department of KP had said in its daily briefings on the global pandemic.

The total infections had reached 54,448 across the province according to the official health department figures.

Comments

comments