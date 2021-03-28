18 more succumb to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 24 hours

PESHAWAR: As many as 14 more people fell victim to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 2,301 in the province, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the provincial health department, 922 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 85,531.

Out of the total fresh COVID-19 cases, 330 new infections were reported only in Peshawar during the past 24 hours.

Read More: 4,767 Covid cases, 57 deaths reported in Pakistan during past 24 hours

Earlier today, coronavirus had claimed 57 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 14,215.

The statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 had claimed 57 more lives and 4,767 fresh infections were reported during the same period.

The total count of active cases was 44,447 and the positivity rate stood at 10.44 per cent.

A total of 45,656 tests had been conducted across the country during this period. Since the detection of the first COVID-19 case in the country, overall 10,066,726 tests had been conducted so far.

Comments

comments