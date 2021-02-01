ISLAMABAD: More than half of petrol price a litre is taxes levied by the government all of which go into the revenues, said Monday ex-Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

He said what used to be only Rs15 of taxes levied on petrol price now stands at Rs55 and the value of currency has, too, been devalued by some 40 per cent, claimed Abbasi who was present today in ARY News show, Power Play.

Our economy has drowned and there’s no silver lining to it now with this government, Abbasi said.

He said the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has its one-point agenda that is to run the country right according to the Constitution.

The PDM alliance consists of even those parties which we had severe discords with, he said, adding in a reference to Pakistan Peoples Party, that there’s one party in PDM which we used to call traitors as well.

This protest and alliance are prompted because the country is not being run as per our Constitution, he said. That’s why even nationalist parties have become part of PDM as well, he said.

Ranging from our court rulings to media coverage, nothing is being done in light of the constitution, he said.

He further said even the parliament of Pakistan have not taken up a single legislation in public interest and to resolve their issues.

Already suffering masses have now to bear increased power utility tariffs now and they are aching, claimed he.

It should be acknowledged by the incumbent government that they have failed terribly, Abbasi said in the program.

