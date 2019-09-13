Sugar Advisory Board reviews state of sugar stocks in country

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of Sugar Advisory Board held here on Friday with Adviser to Prime Minister Abdul Razak Dawood in chair.

According to ARY News, representatives of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association and Kisan Board, the representative body of the farmers, attended the meeting.

The session reviewed existing state of sugar stocks in the country.

The meeting also reviewed the quantity of sugar exports to China and Afghanistan.

Adviser for Commerce during the meeting urged for ensuring surplus stocks of sugar before export of the commodity.

Abdul Razak Dawood said that the sugar exports of 300,000 tons were completed within China’s market access of $1 billion.

He said the next session of the Sugar Advisory Board will be summoned in the first week of October.

The next meeting will review the production cost of sugarcane and sugar, he said.

All representatives will estimate the production cost of the commodity, Dawood added.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Secretary Commerce Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera and Secretary Industries and Production Amir Ashraf Khawaja.

