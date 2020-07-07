Sugar mills association splits into two factions

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) has split into two factions with one group headed by the union’s current chairman Nouman Ahmed and the other declared itself progressive group, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson of PSMA progressive group said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Khan Tareen’s influence and domination were harmful for the sugar industry.

He said that they were against politics in business, adding that they did not want to be part of any political group.

The spokesperson said that they will announce their future strategy within few days.

Earlier on June 14, Pakistan Sugar Mills Association had written a letter to the Ministry of Industry and Production asking them to buy sugar at Rs70 per kilogram and stop demanding a further decrease in price.

The letter had stated that the sugar mills will provide 60,000 tonnes of sugar at Rs70 per kg. The letter had deemed demands from Utility Stores and the ministry to provide it at Rs63 per kg as unfathomable.

Sugar mills association had went on to claim that the demand from the ministry and utility stores hold no lawful basis and hence they were not bound to abide by it.

