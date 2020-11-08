Sugar being sold at Rs68 per kg in utility stores: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said on Sunday that the government is providing sugar at a reduced price of Rs68 per kilogram at utility stores.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said the Punjab government is supplying imported sugar to various districts of the province, where sale of the commodity is continuing at 81 to 84 rupees per kilogram.

امپورٹڈ چینی کی پنچاب حکومت کی طرف سے مختلف اظلاع میں ترسیل۔ 81-84 روپے کی قیمت میں فروخت جاری ہے۔

اور یوٹیلٹی سٹورس میں مزید کم قیمت یعنی Rs 68 میں یہ چینی دستیاب ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/1eeyHAk2nD — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) November 8, 2020

On Nov 6, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar had said imported sugar will reduce the prices of the commodity by 15 to 20 rupees per kilogram in the domestic market.

Read More: 25,250 tons of imported sugar arrives in Karachi

“Over one hundred tons of imported sugar has arrived at the Karachi port”, said Hammad Azhar while addressing a press conference in Islamabad flanked by Information and Broadcasting Minister Shibli Faraz and National Food Security Minister Syed Fakhar Imam.

Read More: Will help govt overcome sugar shortage, price hike: Tareen

The minister had said the imported sugar would be sold at Rs15 lesser as compared to the local market rate and added that more 50,000 tons of sugar will reach the country soon.

Comments

comments