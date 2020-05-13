Sugar inquiry commission again summons Sindh CM tomorrow   

ISLAMABAD: An inquiry commission formed to probe sugar crisis has again summoned Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on May 14 to record his statement, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the commission will questions CM Syed Murad Ali Shah pertaining to the export and subsidies on sugar.

The sources familiar with the matter said that the Sindh chief minister will not appear before the commission tomorrow, adding that the advocate general Sindh has told the DG FIA that the commission, as per its TORs, cannot summon Sindh chief minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that the commission, headed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Wajid Zia, is probing the sugar crisis in the country during 2018 to 2020.

Earlier today, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had recorded his statement before the sugar inquiry commission investigating the sugar crisis in Pakistan.

Sources had said Buzdar responded to the commission’s queries about the provision subsidy on the export of sugar.

Earlier on May 12, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had recorded his statement before the sugar inquiry commission.

The minister met with the Director General FIA Wajid Zia, who was leading the probe into the matter and members of the inquiry commission.

Talking to media, Asad Umar had said that soon it would be revealed as to how Prime Minister Imran Khan was different from other political leaders.

