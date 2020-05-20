Sugar crisis: Inquiry report to be presented before federal cabinet tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: A special session of the federal cabinet has been summoned by Prime Minister Imran Khan tomorrow (Thursday) where the probe report of sugar inquiry commission will be presented, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The special session of the federal cabinet is summoned at PM House at 1:00 pm tomorrow.

A forensic investigation report over the sugar crisis compiled by the inquiry commission will be presented before the cabinet members.

The head of the inquiry commission, Director-General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wajid Zia, will give a briefing over the sugar scandal.

Read: ‘Sugar inquiry report to be released by next week’ as PPP lauds probe

Sources told ARY News that the federal cabinet will make a decision whether to publically release the forensic report or not. The commission’s report will also consist of the details of the forensic audit of different sugar mills. The records will provide all details of sugar production into the mills, as well as its sale and buyers. It emerged that the report will also expose the names of unnamed buyers.

The federal government has also summoned the records of permission given by the concerned authorities to export the sugar, whereas, the most-awaited report also covered the forensic audit of the decisions made by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC). It will uncover the faces that had approved subsidy and reasons behind it.

Read: Jahangir Tareen, Moonis Elahi discuss probe into flour, sugar scandals

The inquiry report into the sugar crisis in Pakistan is being considered as major progress towards accountability as the government promised to uncover those behind creating a fake shortage of essential commodities in the country.

On May 14, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar had hinted that the sugar inquiry commission is likely to release its report next week.

Shahzad Akbar, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Power Play’, said that it is expected to witness the probe report of sugar inquiry commission next week. He added that the commission did not seek more time from the federal government to complete investigation.

Comments

comments