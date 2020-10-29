KARACHI: Unloading of imported sugar consignment underway which docked at Port Qasim Karachi yesterday carrying over 25000 Tonnes of sugar brought in from Algeria, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Punjab Cane Commissioner Zaman Wattoo, noting the development, said the import will help overcome the crisis-like situation emerged in Punjab where the commodity stocks seemed to be exhausting until recently hiking the price of the essential commodity.

With the unloading having begun now, the consignment, meant for Punjab, will have been dispatched to the destination within next four days, Cane Commissioner said.

He said a total of 151,700 metric tonnes of sugar is expected to reach Pakistan in four to five episodes and those next consignments will be importing the commodity from other countries.

It was earlier reported on ARY News that the ship carrying the product imported by the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) arrived in Karachi yesterday.

An official of the TCP said that the vessel with 25,250 metric ton of sugar arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim here. The vessel will be berthed on Thursday (today) morning and the unloading will start immediately.

The TCP official further stated that the shipments of sugar are taking place as per contracts awarded in view of the decision of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet.

The spokesperson said 25,250 tons of imported sugar will be handed over to the Punjab Food Department.

