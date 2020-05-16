‘Sugar inquiry report to be released by next week’ as PPP lauds probe

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary of Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Bokhari on Saturday said that the sugar inquiry commission report would be released by next week as Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Latif Khosa lauded probe into the matter, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Aietraz Hai, she said that whoever found responsible in the sugar inquiry report would face punishment.

“It is for the first time that a commission was formed to probe sugar crisis and report on the matter is publicized,” the PTI federal lawmaker said.

She said that a subsidy was also given on sugar during Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) previous tenure, however, no inquiry was carried out on the matter.

Barrister Maleeka Bokhari said that the former rulers do not want anyone to question their leadership over their corrupt practices.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP leader Latif Khosa lauded that for the first time sugar crisis came under probe. He, however, said that the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah did not appear before the commission as its terms of references (ToRs) do not allow him to do so.

He further demanded that probe should also be made as to how masses were looted during the sugar crisis.

It is pertinent to mention here that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said on Wednesday that the sugar inquiry commission is likely to release its report next week.

Shahzad Akbar, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Power Play’, said that it is expected to witness the probe report of sugar inquiry commission next week. He added that the commission did not seek more time from the federal government to complete investigation.

