Price of sugar goes up in wholesale, retails markets of Karachi

KARACHI: The price of sugar went up to Rs3 per kilogram as the rate of 100-kilogram sack hiked up to Rs300 in wholesale markets, ARY News reported on Monday.

After the ongoing crisis of flour supplies, sugar rates blasted off as a 100-kilogram sack of ex-mill sugar is now being sold on Rs73,000 instead of Rs70,000, which led to increase of Rs3 per kg in wholesale market.

The prices witnessed hike up to Rs5 since last Friday which forced citizens to purchase sugar at Rs78 per kg in Karachi.

The Sindh government’s orders of selling the wheat flour on fixed rate of Rs 43 per kilogram has become a farce with non-compliance of the orders in the city.

The provincial government had fixed Rs 43 per kilogram ex-mill price of the wheat flour and ordered action against the profiteers amid the flour crisis and inflated rates of the commodity.

According to reports, the provincial and the city administrations have failed to enforce the order of the sale of wheat four on the fixed government price.

The Fine Atta as well as the Chakki Atta are being sold in markets at Rs 66 per kilogram.

Provincial Food Department has arranged some trucks for sale of wheat flour to public at fixed government rate of Rs 43 per kilogram in a city of 20 million people.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah yesterday announced that the government will overcome the wheat flour crisis in Sindh by Tuesday or Wednesday this week.

He said 3,00,000 tons of wheat allotted to Sindh is being transported from Punjab and Balochistan.

Various varieties of wheat flour being sold in Karachi’s markets at 64 and 66 rupees per kilogram, much above the Rs 43 per KG price fixed by the government.

