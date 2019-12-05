Pakistan to stop exporting sugar, aims to provide subsidy at home

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said Pakistan will not export sugar henceforth, ARY News reported.

Dawood said that sugar will now only be exported under special conditions and not as a regular item on the export agenda.

Addressing a gathering on sustainable development, the adviser also said that the government was working diligently to provide cheaper commodities and items of everyday use to the consumer.

Razzak Dawood also said that sugar will only be exported after a thoroughly checking the amount of it produced in the year, if the production is in access of the demand, only then would it be exported.

Dawood also hailed the Pak-China Free Trade Agreement under which Pakistani traders will get the opportunity to export 313 new products to the Chinese markets.

The two countries have completed all the legal procedures and formalities to start implementation of the agreement.

Pakistan and China signed a protocol for implementation of the agreement during the last visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China.

Pakistan is already enjoying zero duty on export of 724 products to China under the first Free Trade Agreement signed between the two countries in 2006.

