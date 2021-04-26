Sugar scam: Govt removes head of FIA investigation team

LAHORE: The government on Monday removed the head of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing into a sugar crisis, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Director Dr Rizwan, which is investigating matter related to sugar mafia in Punjab, has been removed while Additional Director Abu Bakar Khuda Baksh is likely to be appointed as a new inquiry officer.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet PTI leader Jahangir Tareen on Tuesday (tomorrow) to listen to his grievances.

According to sources privy to the matter, Jahangir Tareen who would be accompanied by like-minded lawmakers would convey his grievances to the prime minister regarding cases filed against him.

On April 22, Estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen said his meeting with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will be held soon.

Read More: FIA interim challan in sugar scandal reveals mills, satta agents’ nexus

On April 01, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) unearthed details of 392 more benami accounts of sugar mafia from the WhatsApp groups of the satta mafia.

Overall transactions worth Rs6 billion were conducted from the benami accounts. The FIA has seized the amount in the accounts. The seized amount was earned from the satta on the sugar, the sources added.

