NAB records nine statements in sugar scandal probe

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recorded nine important statements in connection with the investigation into the sugar scandal, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The anti-corruption watchdog’s Rawalpindi office recorded the statement of former commerce secretary Younus Dagha after being questioned for sugar exports.

It was learnt that Younus Dagha was also questioned regarding the decisions taken in inter-ministry meetings and the finalisation of sugar prices in local and international markets.

Read: NAB summons former trade secretary in sugar subsidy probe

The investigators had also recorded the statement of former commerce minister Pervaiz Malik, whereas former provincial minister Samiullah Chaudhry, Mohsin Leghari, Mian Aslam Iqbal were also part of the investigation.

Moreover, Sikandar Pasha from Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) and Javed Kayani, Ministry of Industries’ officer Khizar Hayat and accountant Muzammil Pasha were also included.

During the ongoing investigation, the details provided by the Punjab cane commissioner, offices of the cabinet and chief secretary were also included.

Read: NAB summons another Punjab minister in sugar scam

The anti-graft watchdog will likely summon more persons in connection with the sugar scandal’s investigation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had made public reports of a high-level inquiry into the sugar and wheat crises that had hit the people hard across the country in January 2020.

Under the stewardship of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general Wajid Zia, two teams had carried out a probe into the crises and furnished their reports to the prime minister upon completion for perusal. Prime Minister Khan had gone through the report before it was made public.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also vowed legal action against those responsible for the sugar and wheat price hike after the detailed forensic reports.

Comments

comments