Suhai Aziz Talpur gets additional charge of SSP investigation

KARACHI: SP Suhai Aziz Talpur, who foiled the terrorist attack at the Chinese Consulate in Karachi last year, has given an additional charge of SSP investigation Karachi South, ARY News reported on Friday.

A notification has been issued in this regard by the Services General Administration Department, Sindh.

Meanwhile, Tariq Razzak Dharejo, who was posted as Senior Superintended of Police, Investigation South Zone, Karachi has been transferred and posted with immediate effect, and until further orders as Director, Anti Encroachment Cell, Board of Revenue, Sindh.

SSP Suhai Aziz Talpur became popular during the Chinese Consulate attack in Karachi last year.

Policewoman Suhai Aziz Talpur heard of the attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi while driving to work.

She rushed to the scene to find two of her colleagues dead, and a trio of insurgents attempting to blow their way into the building.

Her fast response and actions during the nearly two-hour assault on the diplomatic mission in Karachi had been praised for saving countless lives, turning 30-year-old Talpur into an instant celebrity.

Talpur, who hails from a small village in Sindh province, was studying to be a chartered accountant when she decided her chosen profession was too “dull” and joined the police instead.

