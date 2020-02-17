Suicide blast in Quetta leaves 7 dead, scores injured

QUETTA: A powerful bomb blast rocked the area near the district court on Monday, preliminary reports indicate that twelve people have been injured due to the occurrence while seven were pronounced dead, ARY News reported.

According to details, the blast’s epicentre was the crowded Jinnah road where a religious figurehead was leading a rally.

The intensity of the blast broke the windows of nearby buildings and also damaged vehicles parked in the vicinity.

Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area, while the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdul Razaq Cheema confirmed to the media present on location that the blast was suicidal in nature.

DIG Quetta said that the deaths reported so far also included three security officials.

The bomber tried to target a crowded area but was stopped at a checkpoint by the local police, upon being stopped the suicide bomber detonated himself, said the DIG.

The Quetta press club is also in the vicinity of the district court, the injured have been rushed to Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

Minister of Interior Blaochistan Zia Langove has confirmed the blast and has said that the number of those injured by the blast may escalate.

Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the Quetta explosion and expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the unfortunate incident.

In a statement, the prime minister directed authorities concerned with the matters to leave no stone unturned in providing best healthcare facilities to the injured.

PM Imran Khan expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

