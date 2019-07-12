Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Suicide bomber kills five at wedding party in eastern Afghanistan

FILE PHOTO

KABUL: A suicide bomber on foot targeted a wedding party in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar on Friday, killing at least five people and injuring 40, local officials said.

Atahullah Khogyani, a spokesman for Nangarhar province’s governor, said a boy set off his explosives inside the house of a pro-government militia commander in Pacheragam district.

Khogyani said 40 wounded men and women were rushed to hospital and local residents said 10 people were killed.

Last month, militants killed at least 26 members of a pro-government militia in northern Afghanistan.

No group has claimed responsibility for the wedding party attack but Islamic State militants have carried a string of suicide bombings and attacks on government offices, schools, and aid groups in recent years in Jalalabad, Nangarhar’s main city.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

Indian police arrest seven youth in occupied Kashmir

International

Turkey receives first delivery of Russian S-400 missile system

International

World Cup final leaves Kiwi fans on sticky wicket

International

China flood death toll hits 61, over 350,000 evacuated: ministry


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close