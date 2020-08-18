Would-be suicide bomber arrested near Lahore railway station   

LAHORE: Police on Tuesday claimed to have foiled a major terrorism bid and arrested a would-be suicide bomber near Lahore Railway Station, ARY News reported.

Acting on the information obtained from a suspect, who was already in police custody, the police conducted raid near the railway station and apprehended the alleged suicide bomber into custody.

Police sources said that the suspect has been shifted to an unidentified place for interrogation. Identity of the terrorist had not been disclosed yet by the security forces, said the sources.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Lahore had foiled a terror plot by arresting a terrorist of a banned outfit.

According to CTD, the terrorist identified as Liaquat, had been waiting for a suicide bomber near Railway Station along with explosive material, from where he was taken into custody.

It had been learnt in initial statement of the arrested outlaw, that they were plotting to attack important offices. He had been moved to an unknown place by the CTD for more investigation into the matter.

