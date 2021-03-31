Web Analytics
TRIGGER WARNING: Two alleged youth suicides reported in Karachi areas

KARACHI: In a horrific turn of events transpiring within the half-an-hour span, at least two alleged youth suicide cases have been reported Wednesday in two different parts of the city, ARY News reported.

According to the details shared by city rescue authorities, in two different parts of the city, two alleged suicide cases have emerged one of which comprises a 17-year-old girl’s case who allegedly shot herself fatally.

The teenager belonged to the Gulberg Town area of Karachi where the police confirmed the casualty and recovered the body from the deceased’s bedroom.

Separately to happen within a half-hour span in Manzoor Colony area, a 28-year-old was found hanging from the noose suspended by the roof.

Allegedly dying by suicide, the 28-year-old’s body was recovered by the rescue authority and handed over to local police.

Police from both jurisdictions have initiated investigations into the incidents.

