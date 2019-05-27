Suicide vest recovered in vicinity of Karachi’s Lines Area: DIG

KARACHI: A major terrorism bid has been foiled by the timely action of Karachi police as a suicide vest was recovered in the vicinity of Karachi’s Lines Area, ARY News reported on Monday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Amir Farooqi told media that East Zone Police officials have recovered a suicide jacket from Lines Area, a densely populated area of the metropolis of Pakistan.

“The suicide jacket would be used to target [Youm-e-Ali] procession [today],” he said.

Farooqi said that the terrorism bid to deteriorate peace situation of the metropolis was foiled by the police officials.

The police officer detailed that the suicide vest weighed six kilograms which was defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) personnel.

He added that the police department was interrogating 20 suspected persons in connection with the recovery of the suicide vest.

It is pertinent to mention here that the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA) – Youm-e-Ali – was observed across the country with religious fervour and reverence amid tight security.

Traffic police and security agencies have prepared plans for traffic and security in Pakistan’s various cities ahead of Youm-e-Ali.

Youm-e-Ali, observed on the 21st of Ramazan, sees large processions across the country commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA).

Police and Rangers had also conducted search operations at Cantt Station, Rizvia Society, Jamshed Quarters, Lasbela and Patel Para neighbourhoods of the metropolis.

Comments

comments